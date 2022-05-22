ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surging Yankees, White Sox cap heated series with doubleheader

Tension has elevated between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees over the last two weekends, especially with Tim Anderson and Josh Donaldson.

That tension escalated on Saturday after Anderson, who is Black, accused Donaldson of directing a racial comment toward him.

Donaldson, who is white, denied any racial intent and said it was a joke stemming from an interview Anderson gave to Sports Illustrated in 2019 when the Chicago leadoff man said: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson … because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

It is unknown if any tension will spill over to the field on Sunday when the teams play a single-admission doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are 24-5 in their past 29 games after DJ LeMahieu hit a grand slam in Saturday’s 7-5 win. That game, however, featured a pair of shouting matches between Anderson and Donaldson in the third and fifth innings.

“He just made a disrespectful comment,” Anderson said. “Basically, he was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ I don’t play like that.”

Donaldson rounded second base following the final out of the third inning and began jawing with Anderson as both teams exited the field. In the fifth, Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal stood up from his crouch and confronted Donaldson as he approached the plate.

“My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful. “And look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner, and that’s what happened.”

Donaldson could face disciplinary action for what unfolded Saturday.

The Yankees hope the slugger they acquired from Minnesota in spring training does not engage in another incident with the White Sox. On May 13 in Chicago, Donaldson sparred with Anderson following a hard tag at third. Anderson responded with a shove, resulting in the clearing of the benches and bullpens.

The Yankees are looking to continue their roll after beating the White Sox for the 10th time in the past 12 meetings Saturday.

Chicago is 4-6 over its past 10 games and hopes to use a healthier lineup. Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer while dealing with an upper respiratory infection, and Yoan Moncada was held out of the starting lineup with right-leg soreness.

In the first game on Sunday, right-hander Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start since joining Chicago. In his season debut, he allowed two hits and threw 81 pitches over six scoreless innings in Monday’s 5-3 win in Kansas City.

Cueto is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon (4-1, 3.28), who is 3-0 with a 3.31 ERA in his past three starts, will go for the Yankees in the opener. Taillon, who allowed three runs in five innings of Wednesday’s 5-4 win in Baltimore, has three no-decisions and a 2.87 ERA in his three lifetime starts against the White Sox.

Chicago’s Michael Kopech (0-1, 1.54), who struggled with command a week ago against the Yankees, will start the nightcap after spending time on the paternity list. The right-hander issued four walks and allowed three runs in six innings when he threw 42 of his 91 pitches in the second inning. He is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in three career appearances (one start) vs. New York.

Right-hander Luis Severino (3-0, 3.63), who allowed one run and one hit in six innings during Monday’s 6-2 win in Baltimore, will start the nightcap for the Yankees. Severino is 2-2 with a 4.11 ERA in five career starts against the White Sox.

–Field Level Media

96.9 WOUR

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To 'Jackie Robinson' Incident

On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith addressed the weekend controversy involving White Sox star Tim Anderson and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson. Donaldson and Anderson nearly came to blows during Saturday's game after the New York infielder called Anderson "Jackie," as in Jackie Robinson. Anderson and White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said after the game it was a racist remark, while Donaldson claimed he said it jokingly because Anderson had referred to himself as a modern-day Jackie Robinson in a 2019 interview.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

What Yankee Fans Did Yesterday Was Absolutely Abhorrent

I’ve been a Yankees fan long enough and sat in the bleachers enough times to be let down by our fanbase before. Yankee fans do research on right fielders’ wives and mothers. They throw beer cans. They have a startlingly accurate memory for strikeouts and errors. They probably aren’t the “worst fanbase on the planet” (as Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw alleged earlier this year) but only Derek Jeter can convincingly call them the best.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Mets could solve their DH woes with trade for Colordo infielder

Despite pleads from baseball purists, National League teams now feature a designated hitter in their lineups year-round. Though many were staunchly opposed to the new rule, one NL team appeared set to benefit from the change, at least on paper. The New York Mets were a defensively incompetent team from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Boone Doesn't Agree With Josh Donaldson's Suspension

Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't think Josh Donaldson should've been suspended by Major League Baseball for his comments to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Moments after New York's 6-4 loss to the Orioles on Monday night, Boone was asked for his thoughts on Donaldson's one-game suspension handed down by the league earlier in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

ClutchPoints

White Sox’s Tony La Russa, Michael Kopech drop truth bombs after Tim Anderson quiets Yankee Stadium

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox had the last laugh in their three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees, as Tony La Russa’s squad took with them back to Chicago a 5-0 win over the Bronx Bombers on Sunday. Prior to that, the White Sox beat the Yankees in an earlier game on the same day, 3-1. But the real fuel for the animosity between these teams in the series was spilled during the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the White Sox Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees are facing a serious hitting problem after 3rd straight loss

Despite losing starting pitcher Luis Gil and bullpen arm Chad Green, the New York Yankees’ biggest issue this week has been their offense. In the last 14 days, the Yankees are hitting .246 with 22 homers and 115 hits. However, in their last seven days, they are hitting just .224 with seven homers.
BALTIMORE, MD
