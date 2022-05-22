ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray reportedly not ‘eager to play’ in 2022 on current contract

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray sees the direction the league is headed with the highest paid NFL players getting lucrative contracts with guaranteed money. The 24-year-old wants his share, even if it means causing more headaches for Arizona.

All of the turmoil started in early February when the 24-year-old quarterback wiped all references to the Cardinals off his social media . Teammate Christian Kirk poured fueled on the fire of NFL trade rumors and Arizona’s front office added to the drama with leaked reports calling Murray ‘self-centered and immature.’

Cooler heads prevailed, for a few weeks. The two sides were on the same page shortly before Murray’s agent released a lengthy letter asking for a new contract . Everything quieted down around the 2022 NFL Draft, but it seems the tension and drama could be stirred up again this summer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler , Murray “won’t be too eager” to play for the Cardinals in 2022 if it means taking the field on his rookie contract. Scheduled to earn just $11.4 million in salary and bonuses this year, Murray is one of the lowest-paid starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s not a situation he wants to be in, especially in a violent game where one play could derail a career and a few bad performances could reshape a player’s reputation. While the Cardinals seem willing to sign Murray to a contract extension, negotiations haven’t gone well this offseason.

Why Kyler Murray wants contract extension before 2022 season

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On the surface, rushing into contract negotiations seems like a bad idea. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is taking the opposite approach to Murray. He’s not interested in negotiating a contract right now, despite Baltimore’s desire to sign a long-term deal.

The rationale is simple. Jackson knows there is a lot more money on the open market with quarterback-desperate teams willing to pay whatever the cost for a star who can also be the face of the franchise. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ quarterback also knows the cap is going to skyrocket in the coming years.

  • Kyler Murray career stats (rushing): 1,776 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns in 46 games

Murray sees things a different way. The former Oklahoma Sooners star recognizes what happened to Baker Mayfield . The Cleveland Browns quarterback was viewed as an extension candidate in 2021, projected to get around $30 million per season and a long-term deal. Instead, he played out the season and is now a backup in Cleveland with very few teams interested in acquiring him.

It would seem like that shouldn’t be a concern for Murray. He’s played at a far higher level than Mayfield ever did in Cleveland. However, it’s worth noting that Murray posted a 7-5 TD-INT ratio with a pedestrian 86.5 quarterback rating in his final seven regular-season starts last year. In the Wild Card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he threw two interceptions and completed just 40.9% of his pass attempts.

While injuries and issues with the Cardinals’ offense played a role in that, Murray saw what can go wrong for him and others. There is more money to be made by waiting if everything goes right, but the 24-year-old wants the security right now. Even if he loses some money in the long term, he could make it back by signing a short-term extension with Arizona to cash in again before his age-29 season.

Comments / 17

patriot63
3d ago

If that true he's not a true baller. Look at Russell Wilson how he handled these situations far more like a baller and a business man. You could learn Kyler from others in the league and you are tarnishing your legacy. If you want to have one?

Reply
6
Cactus Rose
3d ago

Leave Kyler. Your not needed here. Always whining. Learn to walk before you can run.

Reply
9
La Tosha Cardinals Hosko
3d ago

bye KYLER MURRAY! YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU WANT.. WE DON'T WANT YOU GIVING OUR BIRDS A BAD NAME

Reply
7
