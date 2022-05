The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO