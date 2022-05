The New York Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list due to a right calf strain, the team announced Wednesday. Stanton, 32, has split time this season as right fielder and designated hitter for the Yankees. On Tuesday night, he exited in the seventh inning of New York's 7-6 win against the Baltimore Orioles with calf tightness and underwent an MRI on Wednesday morning.

MLB ・ 35 MINUTES AGO