After his worst outing, Garrett Whitlock made sure to talk even though he couldn't talk

By Rob Bradford
 3 days ago

It was unfamiliar territory for Garrett Whitlock.

For the first time in his young career, Whitlock had to address the media following a really bad outing. In this case, it the product of an uneasy three-inning outing that resulted in five runs on 10 hits.

And making the postgame dynamic even more out-of-the-ordinary was the condition of Whitlock's voice. He could barely talk.

The session only lasted just under two minutes, with Whitlock finishing things off by addressing his voice situation. "I’ve had this for a couple of days. I’m alright," he said.

The accountability was another example of Whitlock's highly-thought-of persona. That came as no surprise.

What was somewhat shocking were the on-the-field results.

Prior to what ended up as a 6-5 Red Sox win over the Mariners, the righty had never allowed more than four hits or three runs.

This was clearly viewed by most as an aberration. But the fact that such a performance came in his new role of a starter led to questions for Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Before the game Cora spoke of the difference in approach teams would take against Whitlock the starter compared to Whitlock the reliever. After the game, the analysis held up.

"They attacked some pitches in certain areas that it’s game-planning," the manager said. "It seems that way. Obviously, we pitched them pretty well the last two nights. I think we went there and they were ready for it and they put the ball in play and did an amazing job. Stuff was OK. I think the secondary pitches, the slider wasn’t good. We’ll keep working. It’s a good learning experience for him. It’s not going to be as easy as a starter. You have to grind sometimes and he will."

