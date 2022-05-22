Cooler Sunday, but Rain and Storm Chances Continue

After dealing with temperatures soaring to near record highs for several days we finally have a break in the heat. A cold front will continue to move through the Mid-South Sunday causing temperatures to drop 15-20 degrees from the 90s we had on Saturday.

The cooler temperatures come at the price of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to continue today, and for much of the upcoming week. The reason for the unsettled pattern we will experience is because the cold front is expected to stall just to our south and spent much of the week stalled over the southeast.

WTVF

The clouds and rain chances will keep high temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the upcoming week. Heading into Memorial Day weekend we will see the return of dry weather, and warmer temperatures.

WTVF