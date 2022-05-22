ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New ‘bionic’ reading method is changing the way you read

By Tyler Manning
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njtCp_0fmYWVn900

DALLAS (KDAF) — I s th is eas ier t o re ad? Do es bio nic rea ding act ually wo rk?

That is just a taste of “bionic reading” a new reading method that guides the eyes through the text by creating artificial fixation methods by bolding the first couple of letters of every word. Officials say this allows the reader to focus on the highlighted beginning letters and lets their brain fill in the rest of the word.

Are you smarter than a high schooler? Get paid $1K to see if you can score higher on SAT

Twitter users are sharing around a graphic that has two paragraphs. Both paragraphs have the exact same text, but one paragraph employs bionic reading by highlighting the first few letters of each word to create artificial fixation points.

The result is thousands of retweets and likes, showing support for the revolutionary new reading method.

To get in on the social media craze, view the graphic yourself by clicking here . If you’d like to learn more about bionic reading, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VDOT: Multi-vehicle crash caused closures on I-81 South

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Interstate 81 South faced a partial closure after a multi-vehicle crash in Washington County, Virginia transportations officials say. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, the crash occurred around Mile Marker 7 on Monday evening. As of 5:40 p.m., the crash had been cleared and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

911 hang-up call leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — When Johnson City (JCPD) officers responded to a home on Bart Green Drive at 10:30 p.m. Sunday following a hang-up call to dispatch, they heard noises erupting from the backyard. Officers rounded the home to find the suspect, identified as David Reid, on the ground with a woman he had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
WJHL

HCSO: DCS alerted after children found in camper with marijuana

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County man who reportedly told police he sold marijuana from his camper is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered children in the camper surrounded by trash and marijuana. According to an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), deputies responded to a camper along Highway 11W […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crashes close lanes along both directions of I-81

UPDATE: As of 5:05, VDOT reports that the left lane of I-81 S has reopened in Wythe County. WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Crashes along Interstate 81 have closed multiple lanes, officials say. According to a listing on the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information System, a tractor-trailer crash near mile marker 84.3 […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man involved in deadly Carter Co. DUI crash to spend 9 years in prison

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Roan Mountain man accepted an Alford plea on Monday in his involvement in a driving-under-the-influence wreck that took the life of 51-year-old Kevin Whitehead. Jerry Stout, who faced vehicular homicide by intoxication for the 2021 incident, will spend nine years in jail without probation and will have his driver’s […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bionic#Rea#Kdaf#Ually#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

I-81 cleared after truck crashed into pulled over tractor-trailer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map reported lane closures on I-81 northbound Monday morning. As of 11:30 a.m., the map showed the interstate is clear again. TDOT reported that the crash occurred near Exit 69 in Blountville. The reported wreck closed the right lane and shoulder. A preliminary […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

UPDATE: 3 killed in I-81 crash in Washington County, Va.

MEADOWVIEW, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say three people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 north near mile marker 24. According to the VSP, a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south went off the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
WJHL

Police: JC man beats person with golf club at downtown park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from the Atlantic Ale House, according to a release from the department (JCPD). When police arrived, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Pound, Va. Mayor Stacey Carson resigns ‘effective immediately’

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — Town of Pound Mayor Stacey Carson submitted her resignation during Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting. She resigned “effective immediately.” Carson mentioned a disagreement over some equipment and wishing to be reimbursed by the town for certain items. The town is facing the possible revocation of its charter after state lawmakers passed […]
POUND, VA
WJHL

Vikings send four teams off to Murfreesboro for state tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Student-athletes representing Tennessee High baseball, softball, girl’s tennis and track & field all departed for Murfreesboro on Monday morning. Viking baseball last played in a state tournament game in 1980, but that all changes on Tuesday. The wait between championship runs has been lengthy, but head coach Preston Roberts isn’t surprised […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Carter County shooting suspect pleads not guilty

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A double-attempted murder suspect pleaded not guilty in a Carter County courtroom Monday morning. Eli Adams Taylor faces two counts of attempted murder following a shooting on Dave Buck Road in November 2021. He had been considered armed and dangerous until authorities in North Carolina captured him. He will reappear […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gavin Cross earns All-ACC baseball honors

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – For a second-consecutive season, former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross has landed on the All-ACC baseball First Team. Cross becomes the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn that honor more than once. The sophomore outfielder finished the ACC regular season with a batting average of .330 and a slugging […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Kingsport woman files multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit over May 2021 arrest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport woman who claims Sullivan County deputies injured her during a May 2021 arrest is suing the county, the sheriff’s department and several deputies for $5 million in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages. Robin Fritz, represented by Knoxville attorney James Friauf, filed the suit in federal court […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy