ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to congregation at True Bethel Baptist Church

By Patrick Ryan
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS New York

NYS cancels U.S. History and Government Regents exam

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- There has been another decision to cancel a New York State Regents exam. But this time it has nothing to do with COVID-19.The state Department of Education is cancelling next week's U.S. History and Government exam.CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the reason why it is connected to the mass shooting in Buffalo.Eleventh graders at White Plains High School got the news on Tuesday afternoon. The statewide June 1 exam is no more."Yeah, a bit of a surprise, but, you know, the last three years have been surprises," White Plains High history chairman Richard Dillon said.Dillon...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
iheart.com

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congregation#Baptist#Religion
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Governor’s views on gun control have evolved

ALBANY, NY (WSKG) – After last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for enacting new gun control measures in New York, which already has the strictest gun control measures in the nation. It’s a big change from Hochul’s time in Congress, when the NRA gave her an “A” rating.
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Resumes Congressional Campaign

Following the release of the final redistricting maps, John Murtari is resuming his campaign for Congress. “I’m disappointed by the Political Musical Chairs in our 24th District. Mr. Jacobs moves his campaign to the Southern Tier and is replaced by Ms. Tenney from Utica – all within a 24-hour period. Let’s take back local control of Congress. This is now a safe Republican district, whoever the voters choose in the August 23rd primary, will most likely be our Member of Congress. Let’s choose wisely.”
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County reduces sales tax collection for gas

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce sales tax for gas as prices hit a record high for New York State on Monday. As the average gas price in Livingston County jumped to $4.89 per gallon this week, the county announced that they plan to only charge sales tax for the first $3 at the pump.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

ECDOH: Elevated flu activity prompts advisory from New York state

Erie County Department of Health encourages preventive measures against flu transmission. The Erie County Department of Health is sharing a recent health advisory from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) related to statewide influenza activity. This advisory was sent to public and private schools. NYSDOH conducts routine influenza...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo: Gun laws 'didn't work'; lawmakers push for gun control

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a number of gun control bills into law during his tenure, including the Safe Act, the Red Flag Law and a gun manufacturer liability law. He says New York’s laws didn’t work to stop the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting suspect from getting a gun.
BUFFALO, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

After Buffalo, the deafening silence of White people

My dream has been shattered. I was born and raised in Rochester, New York, some 55 miles east of Buffalo. As a native “Upstater,” my family would go on trips to Buffalo to shop and then spend some time in Niagara Falls looking at the Falls. Then, we would come back to Buffalo to have dinner at Gigi’s Restaurant on East Ferry Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wfncnews.com

Why is Upstate New York a Debt Collection Cesspit?

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in partnership with the New York Attorney General, filed a proposed stipulated judgment in federal court to settle its case against a debt collection enterprise and its owners and managers. The judgment would order all participants in the scheme, based in upstate New York, to exit the debt collection market after their history of deception and harassment. Their debt collection companies would also be shuttered and required to pay a total of $4 million in penalties.
ECONOMY
informnny.com

Man rescued from Lake Ontario as boat sinks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was rescued last week as his vessel sank in Lake Ontario. On May 20, while on patrol on Lake Ontario, the Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Marine Unit was notified by the U.S. Coast Guard that a vessel was in distress and taking on water.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices Hit New Record High in New York State

Stop us if you've heard this one before...Gas prices have hit another new record high today in New York State. With the official start of summer coming up with Memorial Day weekend, things are going to be a little harder on your wallet if you are looking to take a road trip.
MSNBC

SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Pizza In America Is From This City In New York

New York State is known worldwide for its pizza but you would be surprised by what city in the state has been rated #1 for pizza. Even though it seems like there is a pizza parlor on every corner in New York City the "Big Apple" wasn't rated #1 on the list put out by rent.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy