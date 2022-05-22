Search For A Song to be kept busy with ultimate aim of third Irish Leger

Ground conditions are likely to dictate where Search For A Song makes her next appearance after finishing fourth in the Yorkshire Cup.

The dual Irish St Leger heroine was expected to give Stradivarius most to think about on the Knavesmire – but while she was not disgraced, she finished out of the placings.

Connections of the Dermot Weld-trained mare feel the drying conditions contributed to Search For A Song’s slightly below-par performance and are hopeful she can bounce back on an easier surface.

Fiona Craig, advisor to owner-breeders Moyglare Stud Farm, said: “She won the Galtres at York on good ground as a three-year-old, but there was very strong wind on the day of the Yorkshire Cup and Chris Hayes (jockey) just felt that it had dried out quite a bit during the day.

“It was a bit firm and Chris just said she’s a bit older now and she wasn’t going to let herself right down on the ground, which is a pity as we were quite hopeful going there.”

The six-year-old could finish only sixth when bidding for an Irish St Leger hat-trick last autumn and Craig hopes a busier campaign might lead to an improved performance in the Irish Classic this year.

She holds an entry in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown on Thursday.

“She’s come out of of York great, so we’ll just find another option,” Craig added.

Dermot Weld (left) with Search For A Song

“We said if we kept her in training this season she’d run all the time as she’s better when she runs all the time. There’s lots of options for her and to be honest we didn’t run her enough last year, that’s why she blew up in the Leger.

“I think we’d like to go for the Leger again if everything is going fine and she’s still in good order. At the moment you wouldn’t stop as when you go into Rosewell in a morning all you can hear is these dancing feet! She absolutely loves going out.

“I hope things fall right for her this year as she didn’t get the rub of the green last season, which is why we kept her in training.”

