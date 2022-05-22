Taqueria to replace recently closed Mexican restaurant near uptown

Que Fresa Taqueria should open in Charlotte's FreeMoreWest neighborhood later this year.

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Manny Flores is expanding his portfolio with a new taqueria concept.

The first location of Que Fresa is set to open later this year at 1500 W. Morehead St. in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest neighborhood.

[ READ ALSO: King of Fire is a slice above the rest ]

Flores signed a deal this week for the former Picante Mexican Grill spot, which recently closed after a decade. Picante owner Anthony Diresh said sales were strong, but the timing was right to sell.

“It just checks off our entire list,” Flores says of the 2,000-square-foot space. “It’s a young area. It’s developing very quickly.”

He’s teaming up with Roger Lemus and Juan Romero on the Que Fresa brand. He expects to invest between $200,000 and $300,000 in the West Morehead location, which should open later this year.

(WATCH BELOW: It’s all in the family at Pupusa 503)

It’s all in the family at Pupusa 503

©2022 Cox Media Group