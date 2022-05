The Taliban has implemented a ban on men and women eating out in restaurants together in the western Afghan city of Herat.Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official who works for the notorious Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Herat, said restaurants were verbally told the regulation also bars couples who are married from eating out together.Men and women have also been ordered to go to the park on differing days of the week under the new rules.It comes as the Taliban rampis up its attack on women’s basic human rights, with the authorities ordering all Afghan women...

