ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Biden says monkeypox spread concerning, advisers examining

By Bloomberg
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMhgv_0fmYTM8300
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the National Peace Officers Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 15. Stefani Reynolds, AFP via Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The growing monkeypox outbreak is “something everyone should be concerned about,” President Joe Biden said.

Biden, before boarding Air Force One in South Korea on Sunday, told reporters he’d spoken to advisers about the situation.

“We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, might be available for it,” Biden said. “It’s a concern in that if it were to spread, it would be consequential.”

The rare and potentially deadly cousin of the smallpox virus is traditionally confined to regions in Africa, but health officials are concerned about its recent wider spread.

Confirmed and suspected cases have been ticking up in Europe and North America, including at least two confirmed cases in the US.

“It’s something everybody should be concerned about,” said Biden, who heads next to Japan, the final leg of his first trip to Asia as president.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One that the US has a “relevant” vaccine ready to be deployed to treat monkeypox, if necessary.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

This 81-year-old Californian sold her $1 million home for half its value so it could become affordable housing after she dies

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When Bobbi Loeb, 81, moved into her house in a scenic rural area 40 miles north of San Francisco half a century ago, her neighbors were mostly cattle ranchers. “My son had a hard time in school because he was considered a hippie,” she says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Europe
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Fortune

Fortune

132K+
Followers
6K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy