How three-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade manages his money

Bronny James, 17, is growing up so fast! The teenager went to prom with a beautiful date, Peyton Gelfuso, and they took incredible pictures beforehand, which you can see here. Bronny looked handsome in his tux, which featured a blue blazer and black bowtie, along with bright blue shoes. Meanwhile, Peyton was effortlessly gorgeous in a strapless, white feathered gown with high leg slit, which she paired with open-toed white heels. The pair looked like the picture-perfect couple as they prepared for their big night at the dance.

