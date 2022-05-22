ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How three-time NBA champion and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade manages his money

By Sam Rega, Jabari Young
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree-time NBA champion and former Miami Heat guard, Dwyane Wade, is...

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Gets Mad At Stephen Curry And The Warriors For Taunting After Made No-Look Three

The Dallas Mavericks had yet another tough night against the Golden State Warriors. The Mavericks were finally playing in the American Airlines Center at home where they have been 5-1 in the playoffs but came out with a cold start. However, the Mavericks found a way to be competitive before Stephen Curry started shooting the Warriors into a double-digit lead.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On The Vendor Who Tripped Him During The Game: "If You Order A Drink, Just Wait Until Halftime. I Don't Know Why They Needed To Deliver It Right Then. Thankfully I Was Alright."

After struggling for the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors are once again proving why they are one of the best teams in the league. They are currently facing the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals and have played well right out of the gate. The Dubs have...
DALLAS, TX
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Son Bronny, 17, Is All Grown Up As He Goes To Prom With Gorgeous Date

Bronny James, 17, is growing up so fast! The teenager went to prom with a beautiful date, Peyton Gelfuso, and they took incredible pictures beforehand, which you can see here. Bronny looked handsome in his tux, which featured a blue blazer and black bowtie, along with bright blue shoes. Meanwhile, Peyton was effortlessly gorgeous in a strapless, white feathered gown with high leg slit, which she paired with open-toed white heels. The pair looked like the picture-perfect couple as they prepared for their big night at the dance.
LEBRON JAMES
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Agrees With A Fan On Twitter Who Suggested That A Healthy Grizzlies Team Would've Won The Championship

The Memphis Grizzlies took the next step this season, along with their young star, Ja Morant. Morant won the Most Improved Player award after the giant step he took into superstardom during the regular season. Memphis finished 2nd in the Western Conference in terms of record and won a series against the Minnesota Timberwolves too, before succumbing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 76ers willing to trade key player this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers still have not gone past the second round in over two decades, and it may be one particular player taking the fall this time around. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported on Monday that 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle is not untouchable and that the team would entertain the idea of trading him this offseason. Neubeck adds that 76ers would not just dump Thybulle for salary-saving purposes however.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Steph's funny comment about being tripped by Mavs' vendor

Steph Curry had some friendly advice for the staff at the American Airlines Center: Wait until halftime to deliver fans their orders. Curry walked away unscathed after tripping over a vendor serving a fan sitting courtside right before halftime of the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes Prediction For Celtics-Heat Game 5

"Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless is banking on the Miami Heat bouncing back in a big way in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. On Tuesday morning's show, Bayless laid out what he expects to see from Erik Spoelstra and Co. as the series returns to South Beach. "Miami will...
MIAMI, FL

