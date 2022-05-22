ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, NJ

Suspicious Fire Near NJ Turnpike In Ridgefield Engulfs Box Trucks, Tire Stacks

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
The cause was being investigated. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE (FILE PHOTO)

A suspected arson fire consumed the cabs of four box trucks and multiple stacks of large tires in an industrial area along Overpeck Creek in Ridgefield, responders said.

Billowy black smoke could be seen from the nearby New Jersey Turnpike to the west and Route 46 to the north after the fire broke out on Bell Drive -- off Edgewater Avenue and Bergen Turnpike -- shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Temperatures that broke 90 degrees required additional manpower supplied by firefighters from Fort Lee, Palisades Park and Ridgefield Park. Their colleagues from Cliffside Park and Fairview provided coverage of the borough.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within a half-hour.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit was looking into the cause with borough fire officials. Among the evidence being collected was area surveillance video.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact Ridgefield police: (201) 943-5210.

Or call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office:

  • Mon-Fri: (201) 646-2300
  • After Hours: (201) 642-5962
  • Crime Tips: (201) 226-5532

Daily Voice

Paramus Dad Dubbed 'Superman' After Jersey Shore Lagoon Rescue (VIDEO)

A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home. Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 on Old Bridge Turnpike at Milltown Road in East Brunswick|, initial reports said.No other details were immediately available.CHECK BACK FOR UPDA…
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Man Trying To Flee Hospital With Makeshift Bedsheet Rope Dies: Report

A New Jersey man trying to flee from the third floor of a hospital fell to his death after trying to use a makeshift bedsheet as a rope, RLSmedia reports. Crews responding to the fall report at Clara Maass Hospital in Belleville, Essex County found a man suffering from serious injuries shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the outlet reports citing sources involved with the investigation.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
