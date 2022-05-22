These stocks are so cheap, they're good buys even if earnings take a hit, Trivariate Research says

Although the financial markets attempted a bounce back on Tuesday, they are largely in the midst of an extended sell-off that has punished some of the biggest names in stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's seven-week slump is its longest since 2001, while the S&P 500's six-week losing streak is its longest since June 2011, CNBC reports.
Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market.
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO...
The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Stocks soared to their biggest gain in two years Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of an even larger rate increase than the one just announced Wednesday. That allayed investor concerns that the central bank was on its way to a massive increase of three-quarters of...
Inflation is taking a toll on the American economy, with everything from gas to groceries seeing a steep price increase. There is little that individuals can do to avoid inflation at the cash register, but Berkshire Hathaway CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett says that people can make certain moves to protect against its effects.
Costco Wholesale (COST -0.59%) may not operate an...
Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who goes...
Gas prices and oil prices have moved asymmetrically recently, with gas hitting record highs while crude has retreated. Economists from the Dallas Fed argue that big oil companies hold little sway over retail prices at gas stations. Here's why prices at the pump are not in sync with benchmark crude...
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
Let's be clear: Any stock that loses 89%...
