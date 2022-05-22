ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Power outages in parts of Saratoga County

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nOzBH_0fmYRnpy00

Update: At about 1:46 p.m., according to the National Grid Power Outage maps, fewer than 9 customers are still affected.

SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, fewer than 4,234 customers are currently affected by a power outage including Waterford and Halfmoon. The outage started on Sunday, May 22 at around 7 a.m.

The estimated restoration time is around 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

