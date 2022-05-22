Power outages in parts of Saratoga County
Update: At about 1:46 p.m., according to the National Grid Power Outage maps, fewer than 9 customers are still affected.
SARATOGA SPRING, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to the National Grid Power Outage map, fewer than 4,234 customers are currently affected by a power outage including Waterford and Halfmoon. The outage started on Sunday, May 22 at around 7 a.m.
The estimated restoration time is around 1 p.m.
