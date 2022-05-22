ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NH

Skier rescued on Mount Washington amid record heat

Titusville Herald
 3 days ago

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The summit of Mount Washington experienced record breaking heat Saturday, but it was still ski season for some elsewhere on...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

2 more charged in 2018 kidnapping of Vermont man found dead

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two more men have been arrested in connection with the 2018 kidnapping of a man later found shot to death in a snowbank in Barnet, Vermont. Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, and Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, were arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, of Danville, the U.S. attorney's office for Vermont said Wednesday.
BARNET, VT
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck slams into restaurant building in Mt. Washington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A truck slammed into the side of a popular Pittsburgh restaurant early Tuesday morning. A truck slammed into the side of the Altius restaurant building just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the truck was stolen and whoever was inside it fled the scene.The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Plane diverted to Pittsburgh due to possible medical situation onboard

PITTSBURGH — An American Airlines flight from Phoenix, Arizona to New York City was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport early Tuesday morning. The plane was diverted due to a possible medical situation onboard. Pittsburgh International Airport officials said the plane landed shortly before 5 a.m. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Washington State
CBS Pittsburgh

All charges dropped against suspect connected to death of woman in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - The Washington County District Attorney has dropped all charges against a man wanted in connection with a woman's death. Javarr Thomas was accused of driving the car involved in the drive-by that killed Kristin Barfield. In a statement provided to KDKA, District Attorney Jason Walsh said based on the evidence, his office opted to withdraw the charges. Walsh said others could be charged as the investigation continues.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Washington#Skiers#Fish#Ap
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Restoration project to National Negro Opera House underway in Homewood

The National Negro Opera House in Homewood will be getting a major facelift. Officials on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Apple Street to mark the beginning of a multimillion dollar restoration project at the historic landmark. Jonnet Solomon, director of the Steel City Arts Initiative, said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck goes over embankment along Route 8

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flatbed truck went over an embankment in Hampton Township Monday morning. It happened near the intersection of Clearview Road and Route 8. A tow truck was called and the truck was lifted from the creek. Allegheny County 911 said that there were no injuries.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy