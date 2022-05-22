ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NH

Skier rescued on Mount Washington amid record heat

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) — The summit of Mount Washington experienced record breaking heat Saturday, but it was still ski season for some elsewhere on the mountain, including a woman who was rescued after a serious fall in a ravine.

The woman, an experienced backcountry skier, tumbled and fell several hundred feet onto rocks in the Great Gulf on Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Other skiers helped bring her at least 700 feet (213 m) to the rim of the gulf, and they later flagged down a train from the Cog Railway to take her down the mountain. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The temperature at the summit hit 62 degrees, setting a new record high for the day.

The Associated Press

