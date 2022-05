'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. This famous line marked a successful period for him in Italian football, but on Wednesday night it risks becoming a catastrophic boomerang for the Special One; should they suffer defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, his first campaign as Roma manager will end full of regrets and with that memorable jibe coming full circle to slap him in the face.

UEFA ・ 10 HOURS AGO