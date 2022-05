BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Buffalo Sunday to address the congregation at True Bethel Baptist Church.

The full video of Cuomo’s appearance can be seen below.

Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting

Church friend of Pearl Young: ‘She’ll never be forgotten’

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .