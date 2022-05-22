ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Break from the 100s this weekend

By Jorge Torres
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

PHOENIX — Winds are backing off and temperatures are dropping for the weekend!. Valley highs will fall into the mid-90s through Sunday with just a few afternoon breezes. Early morning temperatures will be nice and...

www.abc15.com

ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as air quality worsens

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and sending temperatures soaring!. Highs will climb back into the triple digits this afternoon, then could top 105 degrees Thursday and Friday, putting us nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. So, stay hydrated and get your outdoor activities...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Real estate issues and monsoon season: What to know before storms arrive

Long-time Arizona residents know and understand the unpredictability of monsoon season. Monsoon season arrives every summer here in Arizona lasting from June through the end of September—with some seasons bringing extremely intense rainstorms. While the past few years have brought modest amounts of rain, most Arizonans remember the extraordinary storms that occurred in 2014—with multiple 100-year storm events recorded by the Maricopa County Flood Control District. A 100-year storm is a storm event that has an intensity that is likely to recur once every hundred years. The 2014 monsoon season wreaked havoc throughout Phoenix, ravaging residential communities and causing extensive flooding damage. Many people may not realize the number of real estate issues that can accompany monsoon season.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Brush fire breaks out in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A brush fire broke out in Chandler on the afternoon of Monday, May 23 near Price and Queen Creek roads. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Early morning multi-car crash in north Phoenix closes I-17

1 dead, 2 hurt in I-17 crash that caused massive backup in Phoenix. One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after a car that ran out of gas on the freeway was hit by two other vehicles early Monday morning. Arizona's housing market is still red...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

The best places to hike when Phoenix gets too hot

Every year, Arizonans dread the first 100-degree day, and we’re definitely deep in it now. We basically lock ourselves inside with air conditioning all summer. But Roger Naylor is here with some hope for us all on that front. Naylor is a longtime Arizona travel writer and author of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Tallest Shipping Container Tower in North America Set to Open in Phoenix

Oscar the Grouch isn’t the only one who loves living in a metal bin. Some Phoenix residents also have a taste for living in metal bins stacked on top of each other. Eighteen Phoenix families are poised to move next week into IDA on McKinley, the tallest tower in North America made entirely out of shipping containers, according to developers.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Head-on collision causes Northern Ave to close in Peoria

PEORIA — Two people have been hospitalized after a head-on collision in Peoria on Northern Avenue between 99th and 103rd avenues. Officials say one driver has life-threatening injuries, while the other driver has non-life threatening injuries. Northern Avenue has been closed between 99th and 103rd Avenues while the crash...
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Magnesium fueled a large fire in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — A recycling plant in central Phoenix went up in flames and smoke with reports of explosions early Sunday morning. Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded to the plant near 21st Avenue and Willetta Street around 5:45 a.m. Crews secured water supplies to extinguish the main fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (5/25/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crews fight brush fire in Chandler

CHANDLER — Crews are fighting a brush fire in Chandler near Old Price and Queen Creek roads that began Monday afternoon. Officials say the fire has burned five to six acres. A nearby health center had to evacuate. The fire crossed containment lines, getting closer to two nearby businesses...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman dies after boating accident at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — A woman has died after she was critically injured in a boating accident at Lake Pleasant, authorities said Sunday. Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said 32-year-old Tehanah Smith was airlifted to a hospital Saturday evening after one of her legs was cut off while she was waterskiing on the lake’s north end.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

