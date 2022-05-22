ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton’s Hummingbird Inn to Host Premiere of “The Detour”

By Spy Desk
chestertownspy.org
 3 days ago

Hummingbird Inn is rolling out the red carpet on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 for the premiere showing of “The Detour” Movie and we want you to join us!. Come out and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun with the Director (Derek Lewis Gray), Cast (Lydia Washington, Malcolm Bowens, and many more...

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Chestertown Artists at the American Craft Council Show

Last weekend the Spy went across to bridge to visit the American Craft Council Show in Baltimore to find five Chestertown artists who were attending the weekend event. Now in its 45th year, this ACC event, formerly known as the Baltimore American Craft Show, was a welcome return for artists after two pandemic closures.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: “Hepbron’s Choice”, circa 1770

Since I am an architect and history buff who only moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004, I am especially pleased to discover Kent County’s architectural treasures like today’s feature, also known by the sign at the entrance to the property as “WILMIL Farm”. On the day of my visit, I drove through the Still Pond National Historic District with its approximately seventy-five buildings dating from the early 1800’s through the 1930’s. Just past the historic Methodist church is this property’s driveway that passes between two of the ponds to arrive at the house on a slight elevation above the ground, beneath towering oaks (one from the famous Wye Oak Tree) and maples for shade. As I parked my car, I admired the pastoral view of towering willow trees across another pond with a row of ducks lined up on the shoreline as if they were beginning a race across the pond.
KENT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, noon – 4pm

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18 from noon – 4 pm. Presented by AAM, Building African American Minds (BAAM), the Frederick Douglass Honor Society and the Talbot County Free Library, this special free celebration is an outdoor block party featuring a concert with exceptional musical talent from around the region including Dat Feel Good and Julie Outrage, an exhibition of the vibrant tapestries and paintings of Adrienne Elise Tarver and the stunning illustrations of children’s book author Bryan Collier, a hands-on art project for families and delicious food vendors including Danielle’s Pit Stop, Scottish Highland Creamery, and Gabee’s Icees.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

32nd Annual Sneaker Creeper to Kick Off Tea Party Weekend

Young runners and walkers will be lacing up their sneakers — or Velcroing them — later this month for the 32nd annual Sneaker Creeper. The series of fun children’s races will help kick off the Chestertown Tea Party Festival weekend starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
Detour, MD
Easton, MD
Entertainment
CBS Baltimore

Where’s Marty? Making Buds At Radebaugh Florist & Greenhouses

Hi everyone! Today was a treat, a real local treat. Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses is a family-owned business that has been a Charm City staple since 1924. So wherever you’re reading this, chances are you have gotten, worn or held flowers from Radebaugh’s. Not unlike when we went to the Tuxedo House and visited with owner Scott Furman, Kaitlyn Radebaugh took us behind the scenes to show off Radebaugh’s design center. And it almost goes without saying that with the world catching up on all the in-person events that were canceled during the pandemic, the business has been working overtime. Besides weddings, anniversaries,...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Development#Hummingbird Inn
oceancity.com

10 Things to do on a rainy day in Ocean City

Every so often, you wake up, excited to be on vacation in Ocean City, ready to enjoy the beach, pool, and Boardwalk, then you look outside and it’s grey and wet! Not to worry, there are plenty of things to do in and around Ocean City on a rainy day. Obviously, when there are severe storm and tornado warnings, you’re going to want to seek shelter and stay safe before you seek out a rainy day boredom-buster, but if the day’s simply rainy and overcast, there are plenty of ways to make the most of your gray-skied vacation.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge PD Captain receives Hometown Hero award

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department awarded their very own Captain Justin Todd with Dorchester County’s Hometown Hero award. A big congrats to Captain Todd on his award, and encourage him and the other officers in Cambridge to keep up the good work. We want to hear...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local foot truck event lineups for the week of May 23, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 24 is as follows: Conrad’s Food Truck BuckNGrill Love.Crust.Pizza Crossroads Bakery & Bistro Top Nach BMORE Boss Burger LLC … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 23 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Architecture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
proptalk.com

Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop: Part 1

Last year my wife Elizabeth (aka The Admiral) and I completed the DelMarVa Loop adventure on our 1999 Formula 34PC and it was covered in a three-part series in PropTalk. Thanks to everyone who let us know how much they enjoyed reading about our journey. We hope you find our 2021 Inside the Chesapeake Bay Loop journey as much fun to read even though we planned a trip with a lower likelihood of drama on the water.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

"Ex Parte Merryman"

The imprisonment of John Merryman at Fort McHenry at the start of the Civil War becomes the foundation for rules of habeus corpus in the United States. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis Visits Johns Hopkins Children’s Center To Make $134K Donation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following his second-place finish on the CBS reality show “Beyond the Edge,” Ravens legend Ray Lewis made a surprise visit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center on Monday to present his donation of $134,166 and meet with patients. The patients and staff cheered for Lewis as he walked into the room, and the two-time Super Bowl champion was able to chat and visit with some of the pediatric patients. Lewis tested his survival skills for 15 days in the Panamanian jungle, competing against eight other celebrities. The competitors raised money for the charity of their choice every day they stayed in the race and won challenges. Lewis recounted how difficult the adventure was in an interview on WJZ at 9 in March. “As hard as it was, it really became fun, but it was the most challenging thing, I think… that we’ve ever done, physically and mentally,” Lewis said. “Harder than a football Super Bowl?” asked anchor Denise Koch. “Yeah, cause usually after the football Super Bowl I come back home to my bed,” Lewis said.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy