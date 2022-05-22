Easton’s Hummingbird Inn to Host Premiere of “The Detour”

Since I am an architect and history buff who only moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004, I am especially pleased to discover Kent County’s architectural treasures like today’s feature, also known by the sign at the entrance to the property as “WILMIL Farm”. On the day of my visit, I drove through the Still Pond National Historic District with its approximately seventy-five buildings dating from the early 1800’s through the 1930’s. Just past the historic Methodist church is this property’s driveway that passes between two of the ponds to arrive at the house on a slight elevation above the ground, beneath towering oaks (one from the famous Wye Oak Tree) and maples for shade. As I parked my car, I admired the pastoral view of towering willow trees across another pond with a row of ducks lined up on the shoreline as if they were beginning a race across the pond.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO