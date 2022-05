Pickleball Kingdom opened its door on May 2, 2022. The 15-court facility is the first dedicated indoor pickleball facility in Arizona and one of the largest in the country. It sports outdoor surfaces that pickleball players know and love with all the benefits of playing indoors. The specialized AC ducts eliminates the heat and wind of outdoor courts. The sports specific lighting illuminates the courts without the negative effects of the sun on the game and on players. And Pickleball Kingdom’s free app, which allows players to reserve a court, eliminates the waiting for a court that typically eats up most of a player’s time.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO