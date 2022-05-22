ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Fatal accident in Mills County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.

Caleb Wear sustained fatal injuries and was transported to UNMC by Life Flight.

The accident remains under investigation.

