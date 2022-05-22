ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Rainy Sunday Ahead

By Colleen Peterson
WKRG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cloudy and warm start to our day with temperatures in the 70s. The thunderstorms will start to fire up around lunchtime....

WKRG

WEATHER AWARE: Widespread showers and storms possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. Most are seeing showers and storms this morning with some strong storms mixed in. The strongest storms are packing a punch with damaging winds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning. Flooding also has become an issue in some areas that have seen heavy rain several time these past few days.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

More rain through Thursday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. We have a weak front draped across the Southeast which is one of the reasons our unsettled pattern is sticking around. We saw a wave of showers and storms move through overnight and is currently trekking through our northern counties. Throughout...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Showers and Storms Remain, Looking Ahead to a Pleasant Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Deep tropical moisture continues over the Gulf Coast keeping humidity high and rain chances elevated. Quick-moving showers and storms will remain widely scattered through the evening and into the night. Rain chances will pick up after midnight with new storms developing in the gulf and moving north. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. South and southeast winds will pick up to 10-15 mph.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

WKRG News 5 Hurricane Special airs May 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forecasters are predicting another busy hurricane season. The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is here to get the Gulf Coast prepared. The WKRG News 5 Hurricane Special will air Monday May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The half-hour special will focus on stories from across the Gulf Coast as we enter hurricane season. Our team of award-winning meteorologists will show you how to get you, your family, and your pets ready.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police to offer Summer kids camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department will host “Boots and Badges Kids Camp” this Summer. Kids between the ages of six and 12 will spend four days with members of the MPD Mounted and Community Service Units “at the barn.” Officials with MPD said, “The camp is perfect for kids who want to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Time to cool down with Waterville USA opening their waterpark for the 2022 season for today’s Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!

Waterville USA in Gulf Shores opened its doors to its amazing waterpark this weekend! As we all know the Gulf Coast can get pretty steamy to say the least, and we’re always looking for fun ways to cool down! Well, look no further as Waterville USA has you covered with 20 acres of fun including the waterpark, and amusement park and escape rooms! So, if you’re looking for something to do to cool you down this weekend, head to Waterville USA!
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Sink Your Teeth In, brought to you by Mountain Dew swings through Navarre to taste Broussard’s Bayou Grill, and the best thing I tried may shock you!

Broussard’s in Navarre Beach in known for many things, including having a great view of Navarre Beach, as well as their great assortment of Cajun food. They even have their own market where you can by several Cajun delicacies! Well, Sink Your Teeth In, brought to you by Mountain Dew took a trip to see how delicious everything was there! Once we arrived at Broussard’s the authentic Cajun feel was immediately in the air, as the smell of gumbo waft through the air! We were greeted by Lori L’Herisse who gave us the low down of how good the food was at Broussard’s. I finally settled in on the Blackened Mahi Sandwich with their Wavy Fries, and they were both pretty good. The Fries were crispy on the outside and fluffy inside, as the Mahi sandwich came with a great seasoning mix. However, the star of the show was their fried cheesecake! It was without a doubt the best cheesecake that I have ever had, and definitely something that I would come back for over and over again! We had a great time at Broussard’s Bayou Grill and we definitely will come back again!
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG

Man killed at Escambia County gas station over woman, deputies say

UPDATE (5/23 3:11 p.m.): The victim has been identified as Durrell Palmer, 36, and the suspect is Charles Tyree Moore, 37. According to officials, both men got out of their vehicles, which is when Moore fired four to five shots at Palmer. Moore then left the scene and called 911. He told them exactly where he would leave the gun and where he would stop.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

