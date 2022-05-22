ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covert Township, MI

Entergy’s Palisades team finishes strong as facility shuts down

By Jerry Malec
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVERT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Control room operators at Entergy’s Palisades Power Plant safely removed the nuclear reactor from service for the final time on Friday, May 20. The Covert plant was originally scheduled to permanently shut down on May 31, but...

Michigan utility companies preparing for possible power shortages this summer

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities is preparing for the possibility of power shortages this summer. It could be a problem all across the state. According to officials from Hillsdale BPU the Midcontinent System Operator, which is the organization that oversees the power grid in 15 states including Michigan, is warning of possible power shortages this summer during peak time demands.
HILLSDALE, MI
Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
GAYLORD, MI
Whitmer asks Interior secretary to decide on federal status for Grand River Bands

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the federal government to promptly decide a West Michigan Ottawa tribe’s federal status, in order to make a better informed decision on whether to grant a neighboring tribe’s request for a casino in Muskegon County. The federally recognized Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, originally descended from villages of the […] The post Whitmer asks Interior secretary to decide on federal status for Grand River Bands  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Social Security: Will Michigan residents see a $1,000 boost?

Michigan retirees could see a major tax cut. This tax cut has the potential to save you thousands a year. Food Stamps: Thousands to see extra SNAP worth $2.8 million. Michigan Gov. Whitmer announced that se wants to repeal the retirement tax. This tax cut is intended to help retirees deal with rapidly increasing inflation. Experts estimate that this tax cut will save you at least $1,000 a year. Read more about it here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Additional food benefits issued to Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will still get an additional $95 in May to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help 1.36 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Office. “Michiganders will...
MICHIGAN STATE
Frost advisories posted for our northern counties tonight

WEST MICHIGAN - High pressure building in to the Great Lakes today will do two things: One, bring us some sunshine today, and two produce mainly clear skies, light winds, and cold temperatures tonight. The National Weather Service has posted a FROST ADVISORY for our northern counties of Oceana, Newaygo, and Mecosta tonight into Monday morning. We expect temperatures there to dip into the 30s with areas of frost likely. Make sure to cover the vegetation or bring the plants inside.
NEWAYGO, MI
Does Michigan need to worry about jumping worms?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jumping worm has made headlines in recent weeks. The invasive species, first found on American soil in the late 19th century, has been confirmed in 34 states and is slowly spreading, including in Michigan. So what do we know about this pint-sized pest?...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, May 24th ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff now until Saturday, May 28 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
Seafood Straight Off the Boat? That’s What You’ll Get at This MI Spot

If you're looking for the freshest seafood in Michigan, it sounds like you'll have to check out a hot spot in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Peterson's Fish Market in Hancock is a family-owned business and a Northern Michigan favorite when it comes to the freshest seafood around. The fish sold in their store and restaurant comes right out of Lake Superior. Come on, it doesn't get any fresher than that.
Governor Whitmer on Michigan’s Growing Economy, Low Unemployment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the release of the latest economic numbers showing Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped again in April for the tenth month straight to a low of 4.3%. “Thanks to our hardworking people and small businesses, our economy is growing and unemployment is at...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fastest-growing counties in Michigan

(Stacker) - Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
MICHIGAN STATE
Flashpoint: Michigan court blocks enforcement of state’s 1931 abortion ban temporarily; Plan proposes $700M on upgrading existing Detroit schools buildings

DETROIT – Many things are happening in the state of Michigan. A Michigan court of claims judge issued a temporary injunction against an automatic return to the state’s 1931 anti-abortion law. In Flashpoint, we discussed where this leaves Michigan as the United States waits for the final word from the U.S. Supreme Court.
DETROIT, MI

