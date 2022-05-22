ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNnxZ_0fmYMXLL00
World News

Russia was pressing its offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as Poland’s president travelled to Kyiv to support the country’s western aspirations and became the first foreign leader to address the Ukrainian parliament since the start of the war.

Ukrainian lawmakers stood to applaud Polish president Andrzej Duda, who thanked them for the honour of speaking in a place where “the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats”.

Mr Duda received more applause when he said that to end the conflict, Ukraine did not need to submit to conditions given by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5PBQ_0fmYMXLL00
Polish president Andrzej Duda, left, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after their meeting in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) (AP)

“Unfortunately, in Europe there have also been disturbing voices in recent times demanding that Ukraine yield to Putin’s demands,” he said.

“I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future. Only Ukraine has the right to decide for itself.”

Mr Duda’s visit, his second to Ukraine’s capital since April, came as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in battles scattered along a 342-mile (551km) wedge of the country’s eastern industrial heartland, and as Ukraine pursues European Union membership.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMoBP_0fmYMXLL00
Mr Duda’s visit was his second to the Ukrainian capital since April (Efrem Lukatsky/AP) (AP)

After declaring its full control of a sprawling seaside steel plant that was the last defensive holdout in the port city of Mariupol, the Russian military launched artillery and missile attacks in Ukraine’s industrial heartland, seeking to expand the territory Moscow-backed separatists have held since 2014.

To bolster its defence against the invasion, Ukraine’s parliament voted on Sunday to extend martial law and the mobilisation of armed forces for a third time, until August 23.

In a Saturday night video address to the nation, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation in the Donbas as “really hard”, but he said his country’s ability to withstand nearly three months of full-scale war against Russia was “good news”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qxlfu_0fmYMXLL00
Heavily damaged private houses on the shore of the Sea of Azov in Mariupol (Alexei Alexandrov/AP) (AP)

“Every day that our defenders take away from these offensive plans of Russia, disrupting them, is a concrete contribution to the approach of the main day. The desired day that we are all looking forward to and fighting for: Victory Day,” the president said.

Mr Zelensky stressed on Saturday that the 27-member European Union should consider Ukraine’s desire to join the bloc as soon as possible within the context of Russia’s invasion.

“I want to emphasise that our European integration path is not just about politics,” Mr Zelensky said. “It’s about quality of life. And about the fact that Ukrainians perceive the values of life in the same way as the vast majority of Europeans.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCtxH_0fmYMXLL00
People charge their phones in Mariupol (Alexei Alexandrov/AP) (AP)

Ukraine’s potential EU candidacy is set to be discussed at a Brussels summit in late June. The government in Warsaw is ramping up efforts to persuade other EU members that are more hesitant about accepting the war-ravaged country as a member.

Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and become a gateway for western humanitarian aid and weapons going into Ukraine. It is also a transit point into Ukraine for some foreign fighters, including from Belarus, who have volunteered to fight against the Russian forces.

“Despite the great destruction, despite the terrible crime and great suffering that the Ukrainian people suffered every day, the Russian invaders did not break you. They failed at it. And I believe deeply that they will never succeed,” he told the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s legislature.

“I want to say it with all my might: The free world has the face of Ukraine today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETmEJ_0fmYMXLL00
Ukrainian servicemen leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP) (AP)

Russia appeared to have made slow grinding moves forward in the Donbas in recent days. It intensified efforts to capture Sievierodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which together with Donetsk province makes up the Donbas.

Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai said the only functioning hospital in the city had just three doctors and enough supplies for 10 days.

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that Russia’s only operational company of BMP-T Terminator tank support vehicles, which are designed to protect main battle tanks, “has likely been deployed to the Sievierodonetsk axis of the Donbas offensive”.

But it said that with a maximum of 10 of the vehicles deployed, “they are unlikely to have a significant impact on the campaign”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYjIk_0fmYMXLL00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

In a general staff morning report, Russia also said that it was preparing to resume its offensive toward Slovyansk, a city in Donetsk province that is critical to Russia’s objective of capturing all of eastern Ukraine and saw fierce fighting last month after Moscow’s troops backed off from Kyiv.

With Russia claiming to have taken nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant prisoner, concerns grew about their fate and that of the city’s remaining residents. Mariupol is now in ruins, with more than 20,000 residents feared dead.

Family members of the fighters, who came from a variety of military and law enforcement units, have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Saturday that Ukraine would “fight for the return” of every one of them.

The Azovstal steel plant was for weeks the last defensive holdout in Mariupol and became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity. Its seizure gave Mr Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began nearly three months ago.

Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, vowed the Ukrainian fighters from the plant would face tribunals. He said the fighters included some foreign nationals but did not provide details.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on Russia’s claim of capturing Azovstal. Ukraine’s military had told the fighters their mission was complete and they could come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass surrender.

France’s European affairs minister Clement Beaune said later on Sunday that it would be a “long time” before Ukraine gained EU membership, estimating it could take up to two decades.

“We have to be honest,” he said. “If you say Ukraine is going to join the EU in six months, or a year or two, you’re lying.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city

Russian forces are bombarding a key city in eastern Ukraine with artillery and missiles in an attempt to take more of the Donbas region. Sievierodonetsk is the main city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which together with Donetsk province make up the Donbas. Luhansk’s governor, Serhii Haidai, said on...
POLITICS
newschain

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces. From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Denis Pushilin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#European Union#Polish#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
newschain

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy