Biden arrives in Japan, attempts conversation with Kim Jong Un
President Biden has touched down in Tokyo, Japan after three days of diplomacy in...www.today.com
President Biden has touched down in Tokyo, Japan after three days of diplomacy in...www.today.com
Oh please he can’t even have a conversation with someone that speaks English let alone a foreign language… why don’t we send him and do nothing KamalaOver the border into North Korea with no guards and no surveillance and let happen what happens it would do the world a load of good
The whole world looks at this guy as a complete joke. They know for the first time in American history we have no president. All we have is a feeble old man that was installed as president by a corrupt political system. And I’m sure he is the last one they want to hear advice from.
Joe, please stop meeting with foreign leaders and highlighting how weak we really are under your 'leadership '.
Comments / 1112