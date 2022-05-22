ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

By Bibhu Pattnaik
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yf5F_0fmYMGaE00

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged among the top 10 digital currencies that the largest BNB whales are buying.

BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.

Apart from Dogecoin, there are USD Coin USDC/USD, BNB BNB/USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptos on that list.

However, Dogecoin has been declining ever since it hit its all-time high in 2021. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.08453, almost 5% down in the last seven days.

Last week, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos praised Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus in a tweet.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has also raised his support for the meme coin by admiring Markus.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,563 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $45,870,395 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3PQ4M1vitNx3vh9pDFEWjoqwQKLaHQB7xn. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Largest Cryptocurrencies By Market Cap: Terra Dives, Dogecoin Remains

As we near the close of the first half of 2022, cryptocurrencies and traditional equities have two things in common: both markets have fallen from all-time highs and remain volatile. Cryptocurrency remains a complicated "watch your money, you might lose it" type of investment, underscored by the massive collapse of...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Diving Today

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.04% at $2,084.69. Shares of retail and e-commerce companies are trading lower In sympathy with Abercrombie, which fell following its first-quarter report amid increased freight costs. Retail earnings have also been largely negative in recent weeks amid supply chain issues. Several companies...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Musk's 5 Billion Dollar Exit From Twitter

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, appears to be playing a game of Monopoly in real life as he leads a number of companies in the tech space, and builds stakes in other companies and cryptocurrencies. However, his recent acquisition of twitter (NYSE: TWTR) may not pass go...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Biden Says 'One China Policy' Remains In Place, But US Military Would Defend Taiwan From Attack

President Joe Biden on Monday said that he would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack. What Happened: Biden was speaking in Japan during his first Asian tour as president when he made the remark. He explained that the U.S. has not changed its long-standing policy recognizing the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal government of China, without acknowledging that Taiwan is part of China. Although, when asked if the U.S. military would defend Taiwan, Biden said, "yes."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Web3 Investment#Whalestats#Bsc Usd Tether To#Usd Coin Usdc Usd#Bnb Bnb Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Amazon Com#Inc Amzn#Dogecoin Co#Tesla Inc Tsla
Benzinga

7 Dividend Stocks To Buy That Analysts Love: AT&T, Best Buy And More

The S&P 500 has slumped to open 2022, and rising interest rates could further pressure stock valuations in coming months. Whether the market is up, down or sideways, dividends are one steady, reliable source of income for investors, but dividends are only as reliable as the companies that pay them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion after the closing bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

5 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill Gates On Why He Doesn't Own Any Cryptocurrency

Microsoft Corporation MSFT founder Bill Gates has said he doesn’t own any cryptocurrency because he prefers to invest in things that have “valuable output.”. What Happened: Over the weekend, Gates responded to a number of questions from users across the world on a Reddit “ask me anything” thread.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Approaching Earth

A “potentially hazardous” XXL-sized asteroid traveling at approximately 30,000 miles per hour is expected to zoom by the Earth later this week — but unless it makes an unexpected left turn over Albuquerque, it is not expected to make contact with the planet. What Happened: According to...
ASTRONOMY
TheStreet

Bitcoin Price May Crash to $8,000

After last week's thrashing, cryptocurrency investors probably don't want to hear any more discouraging words. Unfortunately, one stock analyst believes that bitcoin could hit fall even lower than it has recently. 'A Lot More Room to the Downside'. "When you break below 30,000 [dollars] consistently, 8,000 [dollars] is the ultimate...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
44K+
Followers
135K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy