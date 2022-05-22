DOGE Is Now Among Top 10 Purchased Coins by BNB Whales

According to WhaleStats, Dogecoin DOGE/USD has emerged among the top 10 digital currencies that the largest BNB whales are buying.

BNB whales hold a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.

Apart from Dogecoin, there are USD Coin USDC/USD, BNB BNB/USD, Baby Doge Coin BABYDOGE/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and other cryptos on that list.

However, Dogecoin has been declining ever since it hit its all-time high in 2021. At the time of writing, it was trading at $0.08453, almost 5% down in the last seven days.

Last week, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos praised Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus in a tweet.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has also raised his support for the meme coin by admiring Markus.