ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Unsettled weather continues with cool temperatures, showers possible

By Carly Cassady
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – A chilly start to Sunday with a cool afternoon up ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCYly_0fmYKbzn00

Temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday with increasing clouds. A passing shower is possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCxmv_0fmYKbzn00

Snow showers stick around for the high country with light accumulation by Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDjDI_0fmYKbzn00

As we move through the night, more moisture arrives so rain is possible into early Monday morning. On Monday we have isolated storms around with highs in the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bAVg8_0fmYKbzn00

Tuesday is our best chance at rain this week before we start to dry things out Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMgTe_0fmYKbzn00

A nice warmup takes it from there into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

May snowstorm delivers big snow totals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Our Saturday in May is looking a little more like a day we’d see in January as many are waking up to snow-packed yards. Friday to Saturday’s snowstorm packed a punch to Colorado with many people recording over five inches of snow. We could have had even more snow fall, but because […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy