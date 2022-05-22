Unsettled weather continues with cool temperatures, showers possible

DENVER ( KDVR ) – A chilly start to Sunday with a cool afternoon up ahead.

Temperatures will be in the 50s Sunday with increasing clouds. A passing shower is possible.

Snow showers stick around for the high country with light accumulation by Sunday night.

As we move through the night, more moisture arrives so rain is possible into early Monday morning. On Monday we have isolated storms around with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday is our best chance at rain this week before we start to dry things out Wednesday.

A nice warmup takes it from there into the weekend.

