TMJ4 News

Two teens among victims of overnight shootings

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
Milwaukee police said they are investigating two shootings that left three people injured, including two teens.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Milwaukee police responded to the area of N. 6th Street and Concordia Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 46-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.

The teen was treated on scene for minor injuries, and the 46-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, and they are seeking unknown suspects.

The second incident happened around 1:18 a.m. Police did not say where this shooting happened but said a 13-year-old girl was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee police said they are still investigating and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Comments / 18

lucy
3d ago

was the 13 ur old shot inside her home? because my kids were home inside the house at 13 probably talking on the phone to friends or playing video games not in The streets ...I hope the child recovers well

Reply(1)
7
Karen Jeka
3d ago

Well this wouldn't have happened if the little 13 year old would have been home and in bed. where are the parents?

Reply(2)
14
ElderT
3d ago

I told my husband, that curfew was for those that set it because whom else will abide by it? and here ya go...Things have gotten way out of hand, if it could be fixed it would take more than setting a curfew limit in 1 certain area....It would take God changing His mind about how this story of end times goes, and personally I dont see that happening...

Reply(3)
6
