Ohio State

Sports Writer Craig Calcaterra on Healthy Fandom

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the new episode of Prognosis Ohio, Dan Skinner talks with sports writer and Ohioan...

WKRC

The James at Ohio State addressing rare brain tumors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Glioblastomas are a hard-to-treat form of brain cancer, but Dr. Pierre Giglio explains how the experts at The James at Ohio State are working to change that. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research...
WHIO Dayton

Ohio seeks to hold cemetery operators accountable this Memorial Day

TROY — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many people will be visiting Ohio cemeteries to honor those who died while serving in the military. The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is responsible for the maintenance and operation of cemeteries. It encourages families and visitors to report issues that they see while visiting the cemeteries.
NBC4 Columbus

Texas school shooting: Emotions hit Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Though it was more than 1,000 miles away, many of the emotions being felt in Texas are also being felt here in central Ohio. Columbus City Council held a meeting Tuesday night about efforts to stop violence in the city. The meeting was scheduled long before the tragic school shooting in […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says he doesn’t have a conflict of interest as a new board member of an Ohio bank — that’s regulated by the administration of which Husted is a part. Despite the denial, his new side gig is likely to add to ethics questions about an administration that has already had […] The post Lt. Gov. Husted joins bank board — while he’s still in office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
10TV

What's behind the teacher shortage? Central Ohio teacher weighs in

GAHANNA, Ohio — School districts in central Ohio are preparing for another year as a teacher shortage continues to leave vacancies. Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner said the shortage started to show about 10 years ago and has only become more pronounced during the pandemic. “I...
#Sports Writer#Sports Betting#Fandom#American
Cleveland.com

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, still in office, appointed to bank’s corporate board: Capitol Letter

To the bank: Heartland BancCorp in the Columbus area has appointed Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to be a member of its corporate board, Andrew Tobias reports. The company, which does business under the name Heartland Bank, has several areas of overlap with state government and CEO Scott McComb has donated to Republicans, including $5,000 to the DeWine/Husted campaign, $2,500 of that in March around the time Husted was named to the company’s board. Husted said he consulted with a lawyer before taking the job, and will avoid any conflicts of interest. He said he will be paid for the board job, but wouldn’t say how much.
thevillagereporter.com

Governor DeWine Issues Statement On Ohio State University Tuition Increase For Incoming Students

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following statement about the increase in tuition for incoming first-year students by the Ohio State University. “Ohio families are suffering from significant cost increases due to inflation and this is not the time for college costs to increase by $549 for those families with incoming first-year students,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
wcbe.org

Here are the key primary election results from Alabama

Four states held primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there were runoff races following an election on March 1. In Alabama, there will be a runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate between Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, and Rep. Mo Brooks. At one time Brooks had the endorsement of Donald Trump, though the former president later withdrew that support.
NBC4 Columbus

High-speed rail proposal for Ohio picking up steam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The proposal to expand Amtrak service across Ohio is starting to pick up steam. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked the Ohio Rail Development Commission to explore the feasibility and cost of Amtrak’s expansion. Amtrak has proposed the 3C+D Corridor, which would connect Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton, with the potential […]
Fox 19

Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans. The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002. Photos...
NBC4 Columbus

There are about 26,500 used car dealerships in America — see how many are in Ohio

The auto industry’s COVID-19 pandemic woes—chief among them supply chain delays that shut down factories and left showrooms looking stripped—were a boon to used car dealerships. Low inventory meant a rise in the price of cars, both new and used. Meanwhile, would-be customers with a car to trade in were getting top dollar. CoPilot analyzed data from the U.S. […]
wcbe.org

Two cases related to COVID-19 pandemic to come before Ohio Supreme Court

The long-awaited question of whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off $300 weekly checks to unemployed Ohioans before the federal COVID relief that funded them ended comes to the justices on Wednesday. Ohio was among two dozen states that stopped those checks before the federal program that...
hometownstations.com

FAA awards grants to four local airports for improvements

Local airports are getting federal funding to make some improvements. The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded grants to six airports in Northwest Ohio totaling more than $4.6 million. The Allen County Regional Airport got $141,660 to replace a piece of equipment to help airplanes on their approach to the runaway.

