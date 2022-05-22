Sports Writer Craig Calcaterra on Healthy Fandom

To the bank: Heartland BancCorp in the Columbus area has appointed Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to be a member of its corporate board, Andrew Tobias reports. The company, which does business under the name Heartland Bank, has several areas of overlap with state government and CEO Scott McComb has donated to Republicans, including $5,000 to the DeWine/Husted campaign, $2,500 of that in March around the time Husted was named to the company’s board. Husted said he consulted with a lawyer before taking the job, and will avoid any conflicts of interest. He said he will be paid for the board job, but wouldn’t say how much.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO