Man hospitalized after being struck by gunfire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot in the head in northern Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly before 11:45 p.m., patrol officers were called to a report of destruction of property on Exeter Hall Avenue near Reese Street, Baltimore Police said.
Upon arrival, officers found Tyrone Hill suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. Paramedics pronounced Hill dead at the scene.
No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Monday morning.
The city has seen 128 homicides and 270 non-deadly shootings in 2022, compared to 125 and 270 for the same time last year, according to city police figures.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Comments / 0