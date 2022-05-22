‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Comes for Ceaser & His Girlfriend Suzette

Ryan’s ups and downs as a business owner played out on television. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Ryan has been very open about running his tattoo shop, 9Mag, since season 1. He probably didn’t think that over time, many of his friendships would fall apart. In fact, his fallout with Van took place after Van returned after serving time. For Van, he didn’t feel as if Ryan was being loyal enough to his “day ones.” So he was critical of Ryan’s decisions. And things got so bad that both men were ready to fistfight. They seemingly were able to make some progress in fixing their friendship. Ryan even made Van the manager of the first shop after he added a new location. However, Ryan decided to pull the plug on the old shop. He also fired everyone with the exception of Don and Phor.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO