STONE HARBOR TO HOLD COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO