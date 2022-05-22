ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Harbor, NJ

STONE HARBOR TO HOLD COUNCIL MEETING TUESDAY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStone Harbor will make up last week’s cancelled...

Noise Complaints Mount Against Sea Isle Restaurant

For the second time in four months, City Council heard complaints about excessively loud music blasting from one of Sea Isle City’s best-known restaurants, the Oar House Pub. Mike Monichetti, owner of Mike’s Seafood & Dock Restaurant, said during a Council meeting Tuesday that the Oar House has been...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Ocean City Amusement Park Seeks Public Access to Rebuild

Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City has been rebuilding since the January 2021 fire that destroyed its arcade and front entrance. The amusement park has been using an area on the south side of the park’s location at 10th Street and the Boardwalk for construction cranes to make steel and concrete deliveries.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
COVID SPREAD CONTINUES IN CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May County is again above 600 cases of coronavirus, although a vast majority of cases involve relatively minor symptoms. New figures released by the County show 635 cases, with more than half of them being in the mainland communities of Lower, Middle, and Upper townships. 67 new cases were reported over the past 24 hours.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
COUNTY POISED TO HAVE ALL TIME RECORD TOURISM SUMMER IN ’22

Cape May County is poised to have an all time record tourism summer this year. That was the message Wednesday from the Cape May County Tourism Conference attended by local and state officials. County numbers should be bolstered by a new “Reconnect Canada” campaign, now that the borders between both countries is open following the pandemic.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
City
Government
CREST COMMISSIONER FRANCO NAMED TO STATE COMMITTEE

Wildwood Crest Commissioner Joseph Franco has been named to serve on the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ committee of land use and community development. Franco is the first representative from the Crest to serve on the committee in about four decades. The committee consists of mayors, deputy mayors and other state administrators.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
AVALON TO PUT SOLID WASTE CONTRACTS OUT TO BID

Avalon will be the first seashore community to respond to the solid waste crisis by putting its services out to bid. The Borough Council will consider putting a five year agreement out to bid during Wednesday’s meeting. Several shore communities had to react when a private company under contract alleged it could not pick up trash and recycling under current contract conditions due to high costs in the labor and fuel markets.
AVALON, NJ
Ocean City’s 34th Street Entryway in Need of Facelift

The 34th Street corridor’s aesthetically challenged appearance stands in sharp contrast to its status as Ocean City’s second-busiest entryway. Ocean City officials and local residents agree that the 34th Street-Roosevelt Boulevard artery is dramatically in need of a facelift to make it a more inviting entrance into town.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CLANCY’S BY THE BAY IN SOMERS POINT TO CLOSE SUNDAY

Clancy’s by the Bay in Somers Point is closing its doors for good on Sunday. The bar announced on its website that Sunday is last call as the property will be under new ownership with no announcement as to what will arrive at the location.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Del. Governor issues limited State of Emergency in response to barge fire

KENT CO., Del. – Governor John Carney has issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. We’re told the governor has requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies, including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to continue battling the fire.
KENT COUNTY, DE
COVID closes Dover city offices

The City of Dover's offices will remain closed Monday following an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst its staff. Mayor Robin Christiansen signed an Executive Declaration shutting down city facilities, but did not say how many people tested positive. Essential services will not be effected, with police, garbage, and electric being cited...
DOVER, DE
Politics
56 loft apartments coming to Atlantic City

Fifty-six loft-style apartments are coming to Atlantic City. The board of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a plan by Philadelphia-based developer Odin Properties to convert an existing office building at the intersection of New York Avenue and Atlantic Avenue into a multifamily project. Odin plans to convert...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
N.J. legal weed will soon be sold at 6 more stores

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six new legal weed stores will open soon in New Jersey, adding to the dozen sites that launched the state’s emerging multi-billion industry last month.
RETAIL
Jersey Shore Business Owners Warn Vacationers To Prepare To Pay Up This Summer

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — If you are heading down the shore for summer fun, prepare to pay up. The cost of everything is going up thanks to inflation and supply chain issues. As a breeze sweeps through the Ocean City boardwalk, business owners are gearing up for the unofficial start of the summer. “Couple months ago, we felt like we had a lot of time and all of a sudden we have a couple days so we are making sure all the loose ends are tied up and we are as ready to go as possible,” Ocean City Surf Mall owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

