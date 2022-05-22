ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

104th Fighter Wing held annual F-100 rededication ceremony

By Kayleigh Thomas
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing held its annual F-100 memorial rededication at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

The yearly ceremony honors 13 fallen airmen who gave their lives performing their duties for the state and the nation.

Friday’s ceremony included a 21-gun salute and memorial wreath laying. Guests included the families of the fallen airmen, along with local leaders.

According to a news release from the Department of the Air Force, “the F-100 monument was originally dedicated on May 17, 1987, by the Chief Master Sergeants Council, and has stood as a constant reminder of the impact of these guardsmen in the history of the unit.”

Engraved upon the memorial are the names of unit members who passed away in aviation-related events:

  • 1st Lt. Edward W. Meacham, Monomoy Point, Mass., Aug. 17, 1948
  • Maj. Robert Anderstrom, Granby, Conn., May 7, 1954
  • 1st Lt. Richard Brown, Granville, Mass., Oct. 19, 1954
  • Tech. Sgt. Austin A. Cooper, Granville, Mass., Oct. 19, 1954
  • Capt. Frank A. Gibe, Westfield, Mass., July 28, 1956
  • Maj. Richard W. Mahoney, New Orleans, La., April 22, 1961
  • 1st Lt. Joseph F. Crehore, Chalons, France, March 21, 1962
  • Capt. Hugh M. Lavalle, Upstate N.Y., Nov. 16, 1963
  • Capt. John H. Paris, Westfield, Mass., July 17, 1964
  • Maj. James Romanowicz, Granby, Mass., Feb. 1, 1965
  • Capt. Leonard E. Bannish, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., May 30, 1968
  • Maj. John S. Southrey, Wells, N.Y., Sept. 17, 1986
  • Lt. Col. Morris Fontenot Jr., Longmeadow, Mass., Aug. 27, 2014
