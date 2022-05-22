104th Fighter Wing held annual F-100 rededication ceremony

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing held its annual F-100 memorial rededication at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield.

The yearly ceremony honors 13 fallen airmen who gave their lives performing their duties for the state and the nation.

Friday’s ceremony included a 21-gun salute and memorial wreath laying. Guests included the families of the fallen airmen, along with local leaders.

According to a news release from the Department of the Air Force, “the F-100 monument was originally dedicated on May 17, 1987, by the Chief Master Sergeants Council, and has stood as a constant reminder of the impact of these guardsmen in the history of the unit.”

Engraved upon the memorial are the names of unit members who passed away in aviation-related events:

1st Lt. Edward W. Meacham, Monomoy Point, Mass., Aug. 17, 1948

Maj. Robert Anderstrom, Granby, Conn., May 7, 1954

1st Lt. Richard Brown, Granville, Mass., Oct. 19, 1954

Tech. Sgt. Austin A. Cooper, Granville, Mass., Oct. 19, 1954

Capt. Frank A. Gibe, Westfield, Mass., July 28, 1956

Maj. Richard W. Mahoney, New Orleans, La., April 22, 1961

1st Lt. Joseph F. Crehore, Chalons, France, March 21, 1962

Capt. Hugh M. Lavalle, Upstate N.Y., Nov. 16, 1963

Capt. John H. Paris, Westfield, Mass., July 17, 1964

Maj. James Romanowicz, Granby, Mass., Feb. 1, 1965

Capt. Leonard E. Bannish, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., May 30, 1968

Maj. John S. Southrey, Wells, N.Y., Sept. 17, 1986

Lt. Col. Morris Fontenot Jr., Longmeadow, Mass., Aug. 27, 2014

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.