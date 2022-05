TAMPA, Fla — In March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed multiple bills into law impacting students, parents and school districts. The "Parental Rights in Education" bill has been dubbed by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill because it bars educators from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade. School districts may opt to ban topics of sexual orientation or gender identity beyond third grade if leaders deem them not to be age or developmentally appropriate.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO