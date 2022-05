HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - What do you want from your fire department and ambulance squad? Hastings Fire and Rescue wants to know. They’re asking the public to take an online survey by May 31. The survey asks specific questions about response time, the number of fire and rescue workers, the number of fire houses and the extent to which HFR enforces fire codes, among other things.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO