Township Board OKs Liquor License for Royal Farms

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer, and that extends to its small towns. While Pennsylvania's big cities are certainly worth a visit, its small towns offer a more intimate look at the state's history and culture. From the picturesque Amish country to the vibrant small towns of the Poconos, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. And of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without a stop in Hershey, the self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth."

