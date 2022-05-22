ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenville, PA

Township Board OKs Liquor License for Royal Farms

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWER POTTSGROVE PA – No one – neither members of the public, or members of Lower Pottsgrove’s Board of Commissioners – raised objections in a Thursday (May 19, 2022) public hearing to the inter-municipal transfer of a liquor license from an East Greenville restaurant to the Royal Farms convenience store proposed...

sanatogapost.com

