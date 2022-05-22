ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Wreckers review – Glyndebourne bring Smyth’s rarity to vivid and passionate life

By Tim Ashley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JDDh_0fmYGNPD00
Mob dynamics … Philip Horst as a tortured Pasko, with Karis Tucker as Thurza, in The Wreckers by Ethel Smyth at Glyndebourne festival.

This year’s Glyndebourne season opens with a new production of Ethel Smyth’s The Wreckers, conducted by Robin Ticciati and directed by Melly Still. The first opera by a female composer to be performed at the festival, it has a difficult history and a somewhat ambiguous reputation. Begun in 1902 to a French libretto by Smyth’s sometime lover Henry Brewster, it was first performed in Leipzig, in German, in 1906, in a much cut version that Smyth loathed, before being heard in London in 1909 with the libretto in an English translation by Smyth herself, considered so problematic that posthumous attempts have been made to rewrite it. An urtext edition by Martyn Bennett going back to the original French version is given here.

Though The Wreckers has long been a rarity, huge claims have been made for it as the most significant English opera between Purcell’s death (1695) and Britten’s Peter Grimes (1945), a work that The Wreckers is widely thought to anticipate. Smyth presents us with an at times chilling portrait of a devout yet hypocritical Cornish community plundering ships lured on to nearby rocks, only to find its skewed values challenged when Thurza, the disaffected wife of the pastor Pasko, begins an affair with the fisherman Marc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJ1k5_0fmYGNPD00
A sinister world … Lauren Fagan as Avis, James Rutherford as Laurent and Horst as Pasko. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

The dramatic prominence of the chorus, together with Smyth’s exacting choral writing, are the chief claims to originality of a score that elsewhere all too frequently betrays its mix of influences. Thematic outlines recall Brahms, while the big second act duet for Marc and Thurza echoes Wagner’s Tristan. The harps and horns of Debussy’s Faune repeatedly suggest the stirrings of desire, while Marc’s wilful ex Avis gets an aria that crosses Carmen’s Séguedille with Anitra’s Dance from Peer Gynt. The resulting stylistic range is all too frequently too wide to suggest coherence or unity, though the last act is tauter than the rest of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3few6J_0fmYGNPD00
‘Sensational’ … Glyndebourne chorus in the Wreckers. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Glyndebourne, however, have really done it proud. Ticciati conducts with great passion and drive, and the playing is dynamic, precise and detailed. Rodrigo Porras Garulo is the charismatic Marc opposite Karis Tucker’s intense Thurza, fierce in her condemnation of the community from which she feels alienated, and admirably secure over the role’s implacably wide range. Philip Horst makes a tortured Pasko, racked with frustrated desire for his wife, while Lauren Fagan, excellent as always, is the impulsive, unstable Avis.

The evening’s real heroes, though, are the Glyndebourne Chorus: Smyth doesn’t make their task easy but their singing is sensational throughout. They’re superbly marshalled by Still, too, in a modern-dress staging that is strong on the dynamics of how individuals can be collectively transformed into a mob. Sets and costumes evoke a sinister world created from the detritus of the lives of others, where shadowy figures hover in the semi-darkness like the Fates of classical mythology, propelling the narrative remorselessly forward. By no means, I think, the neglected masterpiece that some have argued, but it’s hard to imagine it better done.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cornelia Parker review – the redemptive art of making something out of nothing

The artist transforms things unnoticed, or barely there, into a poetry of objects in this superbly curated retrospective. The enthralling Cornelia Parker survey now open at Tate Britain is about 20 years overdue – but far better late than never. At 65, with her poetic and highly original imagination, Parker has made enough masterpieces to fill a full-scale retrospective and even spill out into the surrounding galleries.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

‘The poems began to dance among themselves’: curating a fresh mixtape of Black British poetry

Putting together an anthology is, as the American poet Katrina Vandenberg once said, like making a mixtape. It’s an artefact filled with various resonances. Much like the painstaking process of recording cassettes for one another in the pre-playlist age, editing an anthology is intimate, a gesture towards the reader. And just as you never used to be able to put absolutely every tune you wanted to on tape, the same goes for anthologies. The beauty of the form is in the suggestions it makes, the ways it invites further exploration. In More Fiya, the anthology of Black British poets I’ve edited, a selection of poems stand together as a gesture to the wider and more expansive community to which these poets belong.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Smyth
Person
Robin
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rarity#The Wreckers#Performing#French#German#Urtext#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Don’t believe those who say ending Roe v Wade will leave society largely intact

Now that the dust has begun to settle after the initial explosive news that the US supreme court is poised to overrule the right to abortion and that Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization represents what a majority of the court initially voted to do, among the most revealing ways to understand the devastation the court appears ready to wreak on America’s long march toward “liberty and justice for all” is to examine the kinds of arguments being made in the opinion’s defense.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ARTnews

Cajsa von Zeipel’s Baroque Sculptures of Queer Young People Make an Impression at Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. There aren’t many provocative works at this year’s Frieze New York, which on the one hand is a reprieve, given that dealers sometimes resort to shock tactics as cheap stunts, and on the other is a disappointment, since business-as-usual can grow boring. Two new sculptures by Cajsa von Zeipel, however, deliever a pleasant jolt at Company Gallery’s booth. In recent years, Von Zeipel has developed a following for her silicone sculptures, which often feature übercool young people arranged in contortions that seem vaguely sexual. Adding to the intrigue is the fact these people, most...
DESIGN
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy