Richland County, SC

One teenager killed, another hurt in shooting, Richland County deputies say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

One teenager was killed and another was injured Saturday in a shooting, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Bertrand T. Ganaway III, a 17-year-old Columbia resident, was the shooting victim killed in the homicide, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Sunday.

At about 5 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Saddletrail Road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near the intersection of U.S. 321/Fairfield Road and Crane Church Road .

Deputies found a 17- and 18-year-old who had been shot, according to the release.

Both teens were taken to an area hospital where Ganaway died, the sheriff’s department said.

Further information on the condition of the 18-year-old was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

This year, the sheriff’s department has investigated more than 47 shooting cases in which at least 12 people died . That does not include cases that Columbia Police Department is investigating.

“Until people come together as a village,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said earlier this month, “we’re going to continue to lose our young people.”

The State

The State

Columbia, SC
