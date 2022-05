If the closest you ever got to a medical degree was a game of Operation, you may still qualify to oversee UFC weight cuts ahead of major MMA events. Just ask welterweight veteran Matt Brown, who was instructed to stop cutting weight — for his own good — in front of his UFC on FOX 12 showdown against Robbie Lawler. “The Immortal” came in slightly over and planned to cut the remaining pounds; however, a phony physician instructed him to do otherwise.

