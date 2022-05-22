ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 men found shot in West Side garage

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Three men were found shot in a garage on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4700 block...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 16

MediaLiesMatters
3d ago

Thank goodness for CRED, Arnie Duncan, Ceasefire and Mayor Lightfoot's Summer of Joy....otherwise west side violence would be out of control!

Reply
8
Linda Morgan
3d ago

Senseless Voilence! No Respect For Human Life! This Is So Sad! I Pray To God This Would Stop!

Reply
11
