Two eighth-inning runs pushed the Frisco RoughRiders to victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on Sunday evening from Riders Field. Trailing 6-5 into the bottom of the eighth inning, Frisco (22-17) received more late-game heroics from Jonathan Ornelas, who tripled in the game-tying run before coming into score the go-ahead tally on a wild pitch. That gave the Riders a 7-6 lead, enough for Lucas Jacobsen to enter and earn his third save of the season with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO