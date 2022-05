SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gun and loaded magazine were found inside the desk of a second-grade student at a south Sacramento elementary school, a district spokesperson said Tuesday. Students at Edward Kemble Elementary, which is located in the Meadowview neighborhood, notified staff that one of their classmates brought a gun to school, said Al Goldberg, a communications manager with the Sacramento City Unified School District. Goldberg said police were immediately called to the scene and secured the weapon. “It is our promise to you that we will do all that we can to learn from today’s experience so that we can keep your...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO