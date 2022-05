WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One more day of warm and rather dry conditions across South Florida on Thursday, as we await our next major weather system beginning Friday. By Friday, the weather pattern begins to change as a cold front to our north begins to progress south and east through the weekend. This front will begin to increase moisture in our area Friday evening and will last through Saturday morning.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO