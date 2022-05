FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was injured after a group attacked him and stole money from him inside a subway station in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said Wednesday. The victim was asked by one of four people for money to buy a MetroCard inside the Atlantic Avenue station at around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. The other three people then jumped the turnstiles and started punching the man before taking around $1,700 from him, police said. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the man with minor injuries.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO