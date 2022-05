Lincoln police are continuing their investigation after two men were shot to death inside a house near 30th and P Street early Sunday morning. Police Chief Teresa Ewins says around 2:20 a.m. a man called 911 and said he’d been shot. “Upon arrival officers immediately saw blood trails coming from the home. Officers entered and found two gunshot victims that were were unresponsive.” She says two men, ages 42 and 26 were pronounced dead at the scene.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO