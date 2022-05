A new restaurant has opened at 1920 W. 21st Street in the space previously occupied by Uno Mas. Its called Tamales & Monchis and as you can guess by the name, they specialize in all things tamales. No longer do you have to wait until the end of the year to get your hands on tamales, this restaurant will now have them year round.

WICHITA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO