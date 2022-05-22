ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rodon (4-3) took the loss Saturday as the Giants were downed 2-1 by the Padres, allowing...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Padlo: Sent down Wednesday

Padlo was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Padlo was recalled by the Giants on Sunday, and he went 1-for-7 with four strikeouts over two games during his stint with the major-league club. However, he'll head back to the minors after Donovan Walton was called up Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Throwing bullpens

Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Russell Wilson's former teammate K.J. Wright predicts Broncos will finish last in the AFC West in 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers GM search: Team will choose from these six candidates after concluding interview process, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed their general manger interviews and will choose Kevin Colbert's successor from the group of six candidates who received second interviews, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Here are the six candidates who received second interviews. Four of the candidates were external, while two candidates are currently...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Stuart Fairchild: Recalled, starting in center

Fairchild was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Fairchild was acquired by the Giants on May 14 after being designated for assignment by the Mariners. With Austin Slater (wrist) on the injured list, Fairchild will have an immediate chance to contribute as he is starting in center field and hitting ninth against the Mets on Monday. Across 80 plate appearances at Triple-A, he hit .234/.388/.469.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Starting Monday

Martinez will start Monday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Martinez struck out six in four scoreless innings as a long reliever Wednesday against the Phillies after starting in his first six appearances this season. However, he'll reclaim a starting role in Monday's series opener after Mike Clevinger (triceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list. If the Padres choose to remain with a six-man rotation in Clevinger's absence, Martinez will likely continue to work as a starter over his next few appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: More healing needed before swinging

Tatis (wrist) underwent a bone scan Tuesday which revealed more healing is required before he's cleared to swing a bat, Annie Heilbrunn of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Tatis has been taking part in light field work, but he's not yet able to play catch or swing a bat. The 23-year-old is expected to receive another bone scan "sooner rather than later," but it's clear his return to full baseball activities won't happen in the immediate future.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Sent down by Rays

Knight was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight made two relief appearances after being recalled by the Rays on Sunday, and he allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in 3.1 innings. The right-hander will head back to the minors after Manuel Margot (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: On bench Wednesday

Walls is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Yandy Diaz (shoulder) returning from a two-game absence to cover third base, Walls will take a seat for the series finale. Even if Diaz ends up seeing most of his starts at the hot corner moving forward, Walls would still have a pathway to playing time at the keystone, where Vidal Brujan hasn't provided much of an impact at the plate while serving as the primary replacement for the injured Brandon Lowe (back).
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL

