Giants' Carlos Rodon: Stuck with loss in quality start

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO